It’s like watching two tech bros fight club each other! On Our Podcast Show this week, we discuss all the recent Google and Samsung product announcements. From the leaky Google Pixel 8, the Pixel 8 Pro, and let’s not forget the Pixel Watch 2 to Samsung’s relatively low-key Fan Edition announcement with the Exynos-powered Galaxy S23 FE phone. Samsung also announced a pair of new Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9+ FE tablets, plus a new set of Galaxy Buds FE. But who has the better Android products?

Highlights

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – What are the specs of the Google Pixel 8?

04:11 – How much RAM does the Google Pixel 8 have?

05:01 – What’s the price of the Google Pixel 8?

06:09 – What are the specs of the Google Pixel 8 Pro?

09:16 – How real are photos taken on mobile phones?

14:02 – What’s the price of the Google Pixel 8 Pro?

14:55 – What OS does the Google Pixel phone use?

16:16 – When should I upgrade my mobile phone?

17:00 – Can we trust Google?

18:47 – What are the specs of the Google Pixel Watch 2?

19:30 – What’s the price of the Google Pixel Watch 2?

20:33 – What happened to Fitbit?

22:44 – Should I buy the Google Pixel series?

24:41 – What’s Samsung Galaxy S23 FE all about?

26:34 – What are the specs of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE?

31:13 – Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE have e-Sim?

31:56 – What’s the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE?

33:21 – Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE have good camera quality?

34:33 – How good is the screen on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE?

35:20 – Is it a good idea to have a second phone?

37:16 – Which cloud service can I store my photos?

38:17 – Should I buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE?

40:00 – What are the specs of the Samsung Galaxy S9 FE?

41:01 – What’s the battery life on the Samsung Galaxy S9 FE?

41:53 – What’s the IP rating of the Samsung Galaxy S9 FE?

42:39 – Can I add more storage on the Samsung Galaxy S9 FE?

45:38 – Can I connect an external SSD to the Samsung Galaxy S9 FE?

52:45 – What are the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro?

55:24 – What’s the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro?

55:49 – What are winglets on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro?

57:27 – What’s the battery life on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro?

58:48 – Should I buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro?

