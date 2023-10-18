Have you ever wondered when AI will be integrated into your tech products? Well, on Our Podcast Show this week, we discuss and dissect new products from Microsoft and Amazon. The products didn’t make much noise, but they might be an exciting step toward future gadgets where AI is just part of the spec sheet. AI is taking centre stage, from the latest Microsoft Surface laptops to Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Echo intelligent assistants. But is this a gimmick?

Highlights

00:00 – Intro

01:02 – What is Microsoft’s Copilot?

02:46 – Is Microsoft’s Copilot any good?

03:44 – How will Copilot help me with this?

05:02 – Will Copilot be able to do art?

06:55 – Is Microsoft Copilot better than ChatGPT?

07:49 – What’s the spec of the Surface Laptop Go 3?

10:44 – What’s the price of the Surface Laptop Go 3?

11:02 – Can I upgrade the Surface Laptop Go 3?

13:07 – What’s the spec of the Surface Laptop Studio 2?

14:59 – What’s the price of the Surface Laptop Studio 2?

15:46 – How does the Surface Studio 2 plinth hinge work?

17:43 – Is the Surface Laptop Studio 2 worth it?

19:04 – Can I upgrade the Surface Laptop Studio 2?

19:29 – How much space does an 8K video take?

20:17 – What’s the spec of the Surface Go 4 for business?

21:05 – What is UFS storage?

21:23 – Can I get accessories for the Surface Go 4?

22:00 – What’s the price of the Surface Go 4 for business?

23:15 – What’s improved on Amazon’s refresh Echo Show 8?

26:13 – What’s the price of the Amazon Echo Show 8 refresh?

26:50 – How good are the Amazon Echo Pop Kids?

27:28 – Are the Echo Frames any good?

29:45 – Is it worth getting the Amazon Echo Hub?

31:52 – What’s the price of the Amazon Echo Hub?

31:52 – Which is better, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or 4K Max?

33:55 – What’s the spec of the Amazon TV Soundbar?

35:10 – What are our thoughts on all the Amazon announcements?

36:30 – Did Amazon integrate better AI on Alexa?

37:48 – Why is Alexa responding slowly?

38:15 – What’s the best portable storage solution available?

40:18 – Which announcement got us excited?

41:27 – Is the Windows 11 search bar broken?

