Some people will tell you that perhaps with the noted exception of the Surface Pro and the iPad Pro, the tablet world is effectively dead. But it would probably be a terrible idea to bring an iPad to the middle of a war zone or in the extreme conditions of a mining operation. For that, you're far better off turning to the fully rugged Getac EX80.

Getac has long since established itself as an industry leader when it comes to products that can survive the toughest of environments. The Getac EX80 follows in that heritage as the company's first Zone 0 rated product. This comes with all sorts of fancy certifications -- ATEX / IECEx Zone 0 and UL913-certified (Class I / II Division 1) -- but what it means is that this rugged tablet is fit "for use in environments with the highest risk of explosion."

More specifically, "Zone 0 environments are deemed as areas where explosive gas is continuously present in the atmosphere or present for long periods of time." If you work in such industries as petrochemical, oil and gas, manufacturing or munitions, you can see how such a level of rugged design is not only appreciated, but ultimately a requirement.

As far as the tech specs go, the Getac EX80 comes powered by Windows 10 Pro, an 8-inch IPS touchscreen (sunlight-readable 600 nits LumiBond 2.0 WXGA) compatible with gloves and in the rain, 8 hours of battery life on a single change, full HD webcam, 8MP rear camera, and the usual array of wireless connectivity options, including dedicated GPS and optional 4G LTE. The hand strap is rotatable and doubles as a kickstand.

Durability is as expected with MIL-STD-810G and IP67 certification too. The Getac EX80 is also backed by the company's three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty covering any damage that occurs due to accidents or environmental exposure.

"Digital Transformation happens in all areas of a company and organizations managing need to consider how to capture their data," said Microsoft Worldwide Managing Director Process Manufacturing & Resources Industry Egbert Schroeer. "Getac EX80 brings digitalization to some of the most dangerous work areas in the world, where previously ‘pen and paper’ was the only safe option."