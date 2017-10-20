Razer has redesigned two of their time-honored headsets, the Razer Electra, by offering users an ultimate audio experience without costing an arm and a leg, or both!

The Razer Electra V2 was designed to deliver great sound quality and versatility, and it can be used with a PC or console such as Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The 40mm neodymium drivers have been custom-tuned to provide the best possible audio experience whether you are on a PC or console or even listening to music on your phone. A removable boom microphone complements gamers who also want to use their headset for other things.

The Razer Electra V2 USB is optimized for PC-only use via a single USB connection and of course users can activate the Razer green backlighting on the ear cups for that extra bit of flair. Coupled with the virtual 7.1 surround sound digital audio that is delivered via Razer Synapse, the gaming experience can be kicked up an extra notch.

Features of the Razer Electra V2

Headphones:

Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

Impedance: 32 +- 15%

Sensitivity: 105 +- 3dB

Max input power: 50 mW

Drivers: 40 mm with Neodymium magnets

Cable length: 1.3 m / 4.27ft

Approximate weight: 278 g / 0.61 lbs

Microphone (removable boom):

Frequency response: 100 Hz - 10 kHz

Signal-to-noise ratio: >= 50 dB

Sensitivity (@ 1kHz): -38 +- 3dB

Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional

Controls on Headset:

Volume up/down, Mic mute

Razer Electra V2 USB

Headphones:

Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

Impedance: 32 +- 15%

Sensitivity: 115 +- 3dB

Max input power: 50 mW

Drivers: 40 mm with Neodymium magnets

Cable length: 1.3 m / 4.27ft

Approximate weight: 294 g / 0.65 lbs

Microphone (removable boom):

Frequency response: 100 Hz - 10 kHz

Signal-to-noise ratio: >= 50 dB

Sensitivity (@ 1kHz): -38 +- 3dB

Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional

Controls on Headset:

Volume up/down, Mic mute

Availability of the Razer Electra V2 will be worldwide in Q4 of 2017 but can be purchased now at Razerzone.com. MRSP is set at $59.99 USD for the Electra V2 and $69.99 USD for the Electra V2 USB.