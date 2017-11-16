Big things come in small packages? We've always been impressed with what ECS has been able to accomplish with its LIVA line of tiny computers and now they've added another member to the growing family. The ECS LIVA Q is being positioned as a "tiny monster" because despite its diminutive size, this little bugger can handle 4K content playback "with ease."

Powered by an Intel Apollo Lake SOC processor, the ECS LIVA Q comes equipped with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and HDMI 2.0 output to your monitor of choice. This could make it a perfect home theater PC (HTPC) or, even better, mount it onto the back of a monitor to create your own remarkably powerful all-in-one PC.

Like others in the LIVA lineup, the ECS LIVA Q is equally small in stature. It measures 70 x 70 x 31.4mm in size and weights 260 grams. The net result is a mini PC that's only 0.15L in volume, all with a VESA mount for easy mounting between monitors and TVs.

Other features include the standard RJ45 LAN connector, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, microSD expansion, and two USB ports for your peripherals. It supports Windows 10, of course. Check out the official product page for more information.