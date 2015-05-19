One of the best things about building a PC yourself is the ability to select components to meet every budget and need. Builders can create a system that looks great, but they can also build a system that sacrifices looks for performance. In the last few years though, builders have had a whole lot more options when it comes to cases. Because there is so much competition, it's gotten to the point that even less expensive cases on the market, can come with top end feature and looks. The Aerocool BattleHawk is one such case that seems to fulfill that need.
The Aerocool BattleHawk is a mid-tower case with an aggressive design and many features found only in higher end cases. Things like removable dust filters, pre-installed fans, and a standard side window are in this case. But things that you find on higher end cases, such as cable ducts for cable management, are here as well. You'll also find room for the largest graphics cards up to 390mm, and it'll fit CPU coolers up to 155mm in height. Basic tool free features are also standard.
In terms of storage, there is room for three 3.5 inch and one 2.5 inch SSD. You can also mount another 2.5 inch SSD on the rear of the motherboard tray, which is another feature found in higher end cases. The IO panel sports one USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, headphone/mic, and there's even a fan controller for up to four fans, plus a built in SD and MicroSD reader.
As part of the Performance Gaming System series, the Aerocool BattleHawk certainly checks all the boxes including the price. It'll hit the market for $71.50 US or less and will come in your choice of black and white.
Full press release below.
Aerocool presents BattleHawk value-form-money chassis
12.05.2015, Taipei, Taiwan – Aerocool Advanced Technologies, one of world’s leading manufacturers of excellent gaming PC gear, introduces the new BattleHawk chassis as part of its value-for-money PGS-V (Performance Gaming System) series. The BattleHawk offers an aggressive design and a variety of features, which are otherwise known from much more expensive chassis. The list of features includes cable ducts for cable management, removable dust filter, pre-installed fans, embedded side window and the I/O panel with many extras.
As usual, Aerocool gives users the choice between the black and white color versions. No compromise has to be made when it comes to choosing compatible hardware. BattleHawk offers space for ATX, microATX and miniATX mainboards as well as VGA card with a length of up to 390 mm. CPU Coolers with a total height of 155 mm fit into the chassis and even backplate-based coolers can be conveniently mounted thanks to the big opening in the mainboard tray. Aerocool equipped the new midi-tower with great cooling options. BattleHawk comes with two pre-installed 120-mm case fans, where one fan is located in the front and another one in the rear of the case. Thanks to this setup, a solid cooling solution is provided out of the box, which then can be adjusted and enhanced later on according to the user’s demand. The case fan located in the front is equipped with LEDs, which are illuminating the front panel of the BattleHawk. In order to customize the airflow inside the chassis, it is possible to mount one additional 120-mm case fan in the front and two 120-mm fans in the top panel.
BattleHawk offers space for up to three 3,5 inch hard disks and one 2,5 inch SSDs or HDDs in the HDD cage. Another 2,5 inch drive can be mounted on the rear side of the mainboard-tray. Two 5,25 inch optical drives can be mounted tool-free as well as one 3,5 inch drive on the top front side of the chassis. A door in the front panel hides the exposed bays and benefits the overall design. The I/O panel has been implemented in the top panel, offering one USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports, one mic and one headphone jack. Besides these basic functions, a fan controller for up to four fans and even a card reader for SD and microSD cards have been built in.
BattleHawk chassis will be available at etailers and retails starting this week. Suggested manufacturers price is set at 64,90 EUR in Europe and $71,50 in USA (excl. Taxes).
About Aerocool
Aerocool is one of the market leaders in the “Gaming Market”. Our strong brand and product image are well received by gamers and enthusiasts world-wide. We offer a full line of performance products including gaming cases, gaming PSUs, gaming mouses, gaming headsets, gaming keyboard, gaming headsets, multifunctional panels and fans.
