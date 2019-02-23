ZOTAC unleashes GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Series with Turing Architecture

The GeForce GTX 1660 has been unveiled in the world of PC Gaming and ZOTAC is right alongside with their lZOTAC GAMING GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Series. For those who have not yet heard of this updated GTX series of GPUs, the GTX 1660 is based on the latest 12th generation Turing GPU architecture. It brings the performance and power efficiency of the RTX cards at a lower cost to you. You just do not get the Deep Learning Super-Sampling (DLSS) or ray-tracing support of the actual RTX cards.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Series

ZOTAC has two available varieties of the GTX 1660 Ti graphics cards, the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti AMP. Both cards feature a super compact design that can fit into nearly 99% of the cases currently on the market, come loaded with 6GB of GDDR6 ultra-fast memory with a memory clock speed of 12Gbps, have 1,536 CUDA cores and can be boosted to 1,770 MHz. This can potentially equate to increase of 1.5x faster than the 6GB version of the GTX 1060 putting it the realm of a GTX 1070 at a reduced cost. According to Nvidia, a large percentage of gamers out there have a graphics card that is equal to or lower than that of a GTX 960, so the GTX could be a very good upgrade for those not looking spend their college tuition on a RTX series card. Imaging playing Fornite, or Apex Legends at 120 fps at 1080p without breaking your bank account?

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce GTX 1660 Ti AMP includes IceStorm 2.0 Cooling. IceStorm 2.0 Cooling system consists of 3x 6mm Cooper Heatpipes, dual 90mm fans, wide array aluminum heatsink and a wraparound backplate, a great addition to those who want to tweak their GPUs with ZOTAC's FireStorm software and ensure that their cards can handle some decent overclocking.

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti AMP have an MSRP of $279 US and $289 US respectively.

You can read more about the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce GTXS 1660 Ti series over on their website.