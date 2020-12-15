ZOTAC Announces GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Cards

On December 1st, ZOTAC Technology Limited announced their GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Series powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. This 2nd generation NVIDIA RTX GPUs allow for real-time ray tracing and AI. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti offers a 1080p and 1440p gameplay experience at a $399 USD price tag.

The RTX 3060 Ti supports the performance-accelerating and IQ-enhancing NVIDIA DLSS technology, NVIDIA Reflex, which reduces system latency, making games more responsive; NVIDIA Broadcast, a suite of audio and video AI enhancements including virtual backgrounds, noise reduction that can be applied to chats such as Skype and Zoom meetings.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Series cards introduce the Twin Edge OC and the Twin Edge models. Both models are compact in length 8.74 inch or 222mm in dual slot configuration.

Cooling comprises a wide aluminum fin-stack array heatsink paired with four 6mm copper heat pipes radiating from a single GPU. Dual 90mm 11 blade fans provide up to 10% more airflow than previous generation designs. Control each fan independently with the Active Fan Control feature. The Twin Edge OC model is equipped with the FREEZE fan to stop feature that will stop the fan if the GPU is idle, which will allow for a quieter experience.











Features

8 GB DDR6 Graphics Memory

2nd Generation Ray Tracing Cores

3rd Generation Tensor Cores

4864 CUDA Cores

256-bit Memory Bus

Engine Boost Clock: 1695 MHz

Memory Clock: 14.0 Gbps

PCI Express 4.0 16x

VR Ready

White LED Lighting

NVIDIA DLSS

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

3x DisplayPort 1.4a

1x HDMI 2.1

HDCP 2.3 Support

Supports up to four displays

Length: 222.1mm (8.7-inches)

Height: 115.6mm (4.6-inches)

Width: Dual Slot (38.2mm) (1.5-inches)

Check out more of the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Series of cards.