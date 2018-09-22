TP-Link Deco M9 Plus Expands Mesh Wi-Fi with Integrated IoT Hub

TP-Link has announced a new offering in their innovative Deco mesh Wi-Fi home system with the Deco M9 Plus.

The TP-Link Deco M9 Plus features AC2200 speeds, tri-band Wi-Fi and a dedicated backhaul to help deliver fast and reliable Internet to the dark corners of your home or small office. It also doubles as an Internet of Things (IoT) hub for connected devices such as smart locks, smart door bells, smart light switches and smart plugs.

The TP-Link mesh technology built into the Deco M9 Plus helps eliminate those hard-to-reach Wi-Fi spaces. The dedicated 5 GHz backhaul ensures data between the two Deco units is never slowed down. Gaming, web surfing, 4K video streaming is all automatically identified and routed through the strongest path to help ensure an uninterrupted wireless experience.

New to the Deco lineup is the addition of built-in IoT (Internet of Things) support. You can control your Zigbee, Bluetooth and even Wi-Fi enabled smart devices all through the easy-to-use TP-Link Deco App. Having the Deco M9 Plus act as your IoT hub helps eliminate the need for other smart hubs around your home. The TP-Link Deco M9 Plus is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and IFTTT.

As with the TP-Link Deco M5 we looked at previously, the Deco M9 Plus also includes advanced Wi-Fi security and HomeCare service powered by Trend Micro. The Deco M9 Plus includes antivirus and malware protection but stopping threats before hitting your wireless (and wired) devices. There's no need to keep separate antivirus and/or malware software up-to-date on multiple devices; the TP-Link Deco M9 Plus handles it for you in one central location.

The TP-Link Deco M9 Plus Wi-Fi System 2-pack can cover an area of up to 4,500 sq. ft and can be easily expanded by adding additional Deco units where needed. Setup is all done by the easy-to-use Deco App available for both iOS and Android devices.

Features at a Glance:

• Standard 2-pack offers coverage up to 4,500 sq. ft.

• Powerful AC2200 tri-band Wi-Fi

• Three Wi-Fi bands with a dedicated backhaul to support 100-plus devices

• Quad-core CPU with 4 GB eMMC Flash and 512 MB RAM

• Wireless speeds up to 400 Mbps on 2.4 GHz, 867 Mbps on 5 GHz (1) and 867 Mbps on 5 GHz (2)**

• 6 Wi-Fi antennas, 1 Bluetooth antenna and 1 ZigBee antenna inside each Deco Unit

• 1 USB 2.0 port (reserved) and 2 Gigabit ports

• Built-in smart home hub compatible with Bluetooth 4.2 and ZigBee HA 1.2

• Advanced Wi-Fi security and HomeCare powered by Trend Micro*

• Compatible with Amazon Alexa and IFTTT

Price & Availability

TP-Link Deco M9 Plus Mesh Wi-Fi 2-Pack System is available exclusively at Staples Canada for MSRP

of $399.99 (CAD).