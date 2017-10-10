Tenda has announced the availability of their newest offering, the Nova Mesh WiFi system, said to cover up to 6,500 square feet. Tenda Vice President of Consumer Products Jason Chen said "With Nova, we’re not only joining the mesh Wi-Fi trend, but we’re taking an active and leading role in the support for the latest technologies that simplify its installation and ensure great coverage thanks to the use of the latest industry standards"

It will be interesting to see how the Nova Mesh WiFi System from Tenda will be different from those already on the market, like the TP-Link Deco M5 or the ASUS Lyra Home WiFi System, both of which we've reviewed here on Futurelooks.

The Tenda Nova Mesh WiFi System will include three units, like others in this space. Included with their units is Smart Auto-path Selection Technology that allows the optimization of the network coverage and network speed. Coupled with MU-MIMO you can connect multiple units to a single device while maintaining a good wireless connection.

Key features include:

5 GHz: 802.11 a/ac/n

2.4GHz: 802.11 b/g/n

MU-MIMO with Beamforming

Wi-Fi roaming 802.11r and 802.11v

True Wi-Fi Mesh architecture with 802.11a

Pre-paired for easy installation

Tenda boasts that the Tenda Nova Mesh WiFi System is 30% faster than current popular offerings while keeping latency two and half times lower, which is important for those who are into gaming.

The Tenda Nova Mesh WiFi System will be available on October 30th for an MSRP of $229.99 US.