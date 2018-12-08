Synology has launched a new upgrade to their Diskstation line featuring a new quad-core Intel Atom based CPU at 2.1 GHz, which has an increased cache size of 8 MB, and supports the newer DDR4 memory. The new Synology Diskstation DS1819+ also comes with 4GB of DDR4 Memory and can be upgraded to a total of 32 GB if needed, for additional scalability in heavy use environments.

The DS1819+ can be scaled up to a total of 18 drive bays when it is paired with two optional DX517 expansion units. This brings the total raw capacity to a staggering 216 TB. To access that raw storage, the DS1819+ comes with 4 gigabit Ethernet ports, and one PCIe slot for either an additional 10 GbE interface card or an M.2 SSD adapter, which could be used for caching.

Feature Highlights of the Synology Diskstation DS1819+ Include

Quad-core 2.1 GHz CPU with AES-NI encryption engine

4 GB DDR4 Memory (expandable to 32 GB)

Sequential throughput of over 2,045 MB/s reading and 656 MB/s writing

Boost IOPS performance with M.2 NVMe/SATA SSD cache (optional)

4x Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports

Scaleable to up to 18 drives

If you are running a small to medium-sized business, the DS1819+ can be a great solution for a central backup. It can handle backing up of Windows computers and servers, create Virtual Machines, and even handle MS Office 356 and G Suite applications for your users.

As a small to medium-business owner, you can take advantage of the many features that DiskStation Manager (DSM) that comes standard with the DS1819+. A very useful one would be the full backup-restore, right down to the ability to restore an individual file.

Worried about File and Data Protection? The DS1819+ offers excellent file and data protection through Snapshot Replication, file self-healing, and Synology’s own C2. Synology’s C2 is an integrated and cost-effective cloud backup that meets highest privacy standards which include military-grade encryption with AES-256 and RSA-2048 algorithms.

The MSRP of the new Synology DiskStation DS1819+ is $949.99 US (storage drives excluded). You can read more about the Synology Diskstation DS1819+ over on their product page.