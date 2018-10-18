Synology has launched a new Wi-Fi router, the MR2200ac. The MR2200ac mesh router is a high-performance wireless router with a modular design. If you need to expand the coverage of the MR2000ac, you can easily add additional units to create a mesh network. Mesh Wi-Fi networks allow you to easily cover more square footage while ensuring devices moving around the area seamlessly connect to each access point without any interruption.

The MR2200ac is based on a Qualcomm IPQ4019 quad-core SoC (or system-on-chip) with tri-band capabilities. Coupled with the powerful Synology Router Manager (SRM) operating system, the MR2200ac offers business-grade features with an easy-to-use interface. It can also choose the best route for your network traffic. It will choose 2.4GHz, 5GHz or Ethernet to communicate between multiple MR2200ac units if present. This will give you the fastest path out to the Internet.

The MR2200ac has enhanced roaming utilizing the 802.11 k, v, and r standards. These standards help your device move seamlessly around the area. All you will see is one wireless access point, but your devices will associate to that with the best connection.

Setup of the MR2200ac is quick and easy similar to other Synology products. Choose with MR2200ac unit you want to setup via a web browser or the DS Router Mobile app and watch the network automatically self-configure it for you. See the status of all Wi-Fi points and wireless devices from a single place. View a network map to easily visualize what is going on.

The latest SRM (1.2 release) software delivers a safer Internet experience too. It brings together best-in-class parental controls with automatic network security. A feature a lot of parents are looking at for their home Wi-Fi to ensure their children are protected against the seedier parts of the Internet. A parent can easily set up user profiles, set up schedules and protect them from adult-only content. You can see when they are online and what they area doing. SNM also supposed Google Safe Browsing, which helps protect against malware, social engineering and unwanted software.

The Synology MR2200ac is one of the very first routers to be certified by WPA3, which is the newly-announced WI-FI security standard. Adding options that include WPA3-Personal, WPA3-Enterprise and Enhanced Open.

Specifications and Features

Quad Core 717 MHz CPU

256 MB DDR3 Memory

2x2 MU-MIMO high-performance internal antenna

1x Gigabit LAN port

1x Gigabit WAN port

1x USB 3.0

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

2.4GHz at up to 400 Mbps

2x 5GHz at up to 867 Mbps

WEP, WPA/WPA2-Personal, WPA/WPA2-Enterprise, WPA2/WPA3-Personal WPA3-Personal/Enterprise and Wi-Fi Enhanced Open (OWE)

Beamforming

Scheduled WI-FI

The Synology MR2200ac Mesh Router is available now for an MSRP of $175 USD