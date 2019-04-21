Synology DiskStation DS1019+ Review

We recently talked about Synology launching one of their latest DiskStation their latest DiskStation units the Synology DS1019+. Well today, we get our hands dirty one of them! For those who might not know, Synology is a manufacturer of Network Accessible Storage solutions, more commonly known as NAS. These types of devices can range from pieced-together computer components that sit on a floor in a closet somewhere to fully enclosed units that can sit on top of your desktop without taking much room. In terms of Synology, they have to types of NAS solutions, the DS or DiskStation and the RS, or the RackStation. If you are a home or small business that wants a no-fuss, easy-to-use, small footprint NAS solution that is essentially ready-out-of-the-box, then this may be the product for you! If you are a home user, looking for an easy, no-fuss storage device that can also be made use of in other forms such as streaming entertainment, backing up of personal files and more, then the DiskStation, or DS, units from Synology may be the ticket. Let's jump into what the Diskstation DS1019+ offers!

Features and Specifications

The Synology DS1019+ is a 5-bay Network Attached Storage (NAS) solution that has replaced the older Synology DS1517+. The DS1019+ has an upgraded Intel Celeron quad-core J3455 CPU with an ability to upgrade the RAM to 8 GB. The upgrade in CPU will ensure it can transcode 4K video on the fly if needed.

Intel Celeron J3455 at 1.5GHz (burst to 2.0GHz and 64-bit)Hardware Encryption Hardware Transcoding Engine 4 GB DDR (expandable to 8 GB) 5 Drive bays capable of up to 70TB (hot-swappable) 2x M.2 (NVMe) Slots (for SSD Cache feature) 2x Gigabit Ethernet (Link Aggregation and Failover) 2x USB 3.0 Ports 1x eSATA Port



You can read the full specification list here

What's in the Box?

When it comes to a full-enclosed NAS solution, there usually is not a whole lot in the box. When you do open it though you will find the following:

1x DS1019+

1x Accessory Pack (mounting screws and 2x drive bay keys)

1x AC Power Adapter + AC Cord

2x RJ-45 LAN Cable

Quick Installation Guide

As with other Synology units, and other NAS devices on the market, drives do not come with them. You have to source your own drives based on what your needs are. A special thanks to Synology and Seagate for providing two 4 TB IronWolf NAS drives for this review. A reminder, when working with NAS equipment, you do typically need to start with 2 drives but the nice thing is you can add more as your needs grow.