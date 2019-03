We have watched over the years how Synology has brought Network Accessible Storage, or commonly known as NAS, solutions to the masses and it is always a fun time when they announce a new product. This time, Synology has launched the DiskStation DS1019+, a 5-bay, quad-core, NAS solution that can give you the storage capacity of up to 140TB. The DS1019+ is replacing the older DS1517+ unit with some needed changes.

Synology DiskStation DS1019+

Designed for home or small business use, the DiskStation DS1019+ has a compact chassis that offers outstanding performance and scalability in a relatively small footprint. Packed with a quad-core CPU, upgradable memory to 8GB and dual M.2 NVMe SSD slots (for SSD caching), it can be a versatile choice for your private cloud needs. Add the ability to expand the storage capacity to 10 drives in total and you give you or your users a storage capacity of up to 140TB.

The DS1019+ is also an ideal place to backup files as it can hold a significant amount of data while expanding when you need it to. You can back up Windows computers and servers, run Virtual machines and even run Office 365 and G Suite in a centralized location. You can restore the full image or restore individual files when needed, all without requiring additional licenses.

If you are looking to create a multimedia server without much hassle, the DS1019+ can handle real-time transcoding of 2 channels of H.264/H.265 4K video files at the same time. That means you can enjoy streaming your 4K Ultra HD movies to TVs around your home without having to worry about video playback compatibility if your TV does not support 4K yet.

Like all Synology DiskStation units, you have access to DiskStation Manager or DSM. A large library of applications and services you can run on your very own private cloud. Applications such as Synology Drive, MailPlus, Calendar, Photos, Moments and more are available with just the click of the mouse.

Features at a glance

CPU Intel Celeron J3455 (64bit)

Quad-Core 1.5GHz burst up to 2.3GHz Hardware Encryption Yes Hardware Transcoding H.264 (AVC), HJ.265 (HEVC), MPEG-2

4K (4096 x 2160) at 30 FPS Memory 8 GB DDR3 (4GB x 2) Memory Slots 2 Drive Bays 5 Max Drive Bays 10 with Expansion Unit M.2 Slot 2 (NVMe) Maximum Internal Raw Capacity 70 TB (14TB x 5) Maximum Raw Capacity with Expansion 140 TB (70TB + 14 TB x 5) Ethernet Port 2x RJ-45 with Link Aggregation/Failover) USB 2x USB3.0 eSATA 1 Size 166mm x 230mm x 223mm Weight 2.54Kg Noise Level 20.8 dB(A) Power Consumption 38.59W (Access)

12.32W (HDD Hibernation) Warranty 3-year hardware

The Synology DS1019+ is a replacement for the older DS1517+, though there are some differences in the units that people might find noteworthy.

The DS1019+ makes use of an updated Intel Celeron CPU that also has a lower power consumption, though the clock speed is a little lower. The DS1517+ was capable of being upgraded to 16GB whereas the DS1019+ maxes out at only 8GB (which comes with the unit). The DS1517+ also has twice the Ethernet ports and 1 more eSATA port over the DS1019+. The trade-off for the newer DS1019+ is that it will consume less power (great if you watch your energy bills right?), a little quieter, and weighs nearly half as much. A new feature of the DS1019+ over the DS1517+ is that it includes two M.2 drive slots. You can make use of M.2 NVMe SSD drives by creating an SSD Cache that improves the performance of random access operations for smaller data.

If you are looking for an all-in-one, ready to use solution (well you supply the hard drives of course and you need a minimum of 2), then you should check out the Synology DS1019+. Having a centrally located, network accessible, private cloud that does not take up much room is a great addition to a small home office or even small business.

The Synology DS1019+ can be found with an MRSP of $745 USD, hard drives and M.2 drives are sold separately. Check out more information on the Synology DS1019+ here.