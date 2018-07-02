SteelSeries Rival 110 Gaming Mouse Review
SteelSeries Rival 110 is a great choice for budget-conscious games who want to stay in the game.
Pros
- Inexpensive gaming mouse
- Comfortable fit
- RGB LEDs for lighting customization
Cons
- Only 6 buttons
- Smaller than other gaming mice
9Overall Score
When it comes to mice in general and gaming mice in particular, what do you look for? What is your typical budget? Gaming mice can range from really inexpensive to wow, I may not eat this week. But what if you could get a good gaming mouse without having to sacrifice the next week's worth of food? The SteelSeries Rival 110 will not break your bank and it will not disappoint you in the field of battle either.
The SteelSeries Rival 110 is a TrueMove optical sensor-based mouse with True 1-to-1 tracking, an upgrade from their previous Rival 100 gaming mouse.
Features and Specifications
- SteelSeries TrueMove1 Optical Sensor
- 200-7200, in 100 CPI increments
- IPS of 240
- 30g of acceleration
- 1ms polling
- Universal Ergonomic design
- All Grip styles (Palm, Grip, Claw)
- 6 Buttons
- 30M clicks
- RGB illumination
- 87.5 grams | 31 ounces
What's in the Box?
The contents of the SteelSeries Rival 110 box are quite minimal. You get the Rival 110 gaming mouse and the product information pamphlet. Nothing else is needed!