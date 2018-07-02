SteelSeries Rival 110 Gaming Mouse Review

When it comes to mice in general and gaming mice in particular, what do you look for? What is your typical budget? Gaming mice can range from really inexpensive to wow, I may not eat this week. But what if you could get a good gaming mouse without having to sacrifice the next week's worth of food? The SteelSeries Rival 110 will not break your bank and it will not disappoint you in the field of battle either.

The SteelSeries Rival 110 is a TrueMove optical sensor-based mouse with True 1-to-1 tracking, an upgrade from their previous Rival 100 gaming mouse.

Features and Specifications

SteelSeries TrueMove1 Optical Sensor

200-7200, in 100 CPI increments

IPS of 240

30g of acceleration

1ms polling

Universal Ergonomic design

All Grip styles (Palm, Grip, Claw)

6 Buttons

30M clicks

RGB illumination

87.5 grams | 31 ounces

What's in the Box?

The contents of the SteelSeries Rival 110 box are quite minimal. You get the Rival 110 gaming mouse and the product information pamphlet. Nothing else is needed!