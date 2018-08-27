SteelSeries Launches PUBG Branded Perhipherals

We won't get into the debate of which battle royale game is better, PLAYERUNKNOWN's Battleground or Fornite, but what we will get a little into is how those who favour PUBG can gussy up their gaming environment thanks to SteelSeries and their latest limited edition line of branded peripherals.

SteelSeries Arctis 5

The award-winning Arctis line has been treated to a PUBG logo on the ski-goggle headset, with the "Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner" art on the ear cups. For those who do not know, the Arctis 5 is a USB-based, 7.1 surround sound gaming headset with Prism RGB illumination and a SteelSeries' ClearCast microphone. The Arctis 5 PUBG edition will be available in North America for $119.99 USD.

Apex M750 TKL

The SteelSeries Apex M750 TKL (or ten-keyless) keyboard features PUBG-specific icons. The WASD keys have also been replaced with silver keycaps and arrows. The special version of the M750 TLK still has the RGB lighting with a durable aluminum frame and QX2 linear mechanical switches, but it is decked out to fit your battle royale experience. Though, if you are not always playing PUBG and look at your keys, you might get confused with the WASD being replaced by arrows. So brush up on your keyboarding and typing skills! The Apex M750 TKL PUBG edition will be available in North America for $129.99 USD

Rival 310

We recently took the SteelSeries Rival 110 for a ride and it was a nice inexpensive gaming mouse. If you want a better gaming mouse experience, then you would want to look to the Rival 310. Now, take that Rival 310 gaming mouse and add in some PUBG specific features. You get the logo and Air Drop crate front and center. The mouse makes use of a split-trigger design with the multi-color Prism RGB illumination that is compatible with the SteelSeries Engine software. The Rival 310 PUBG edition will be available in North America for $69.99.

QcK+Mouse Pad

And finally, the QcK+ PUBG edition mouse pad features art from the Erangel and Miramar maps. The mouse pad measures 450mm x 400mm x 4mm and has a near frictionless surface and a non-slip rubber base. The special edition mouse pad will be available in North America for $19.99 USD