SteelSeries Launches New Wireless Rival 650 With a Dual Sensor

We have finally entered the era when wireless gaming mice can be used for gaming — and it's about time! It's been a hurdle in the industry for a while with managing old wireless standards and bulky docking systems. SteelSeries has launched their new Rival 650 with a Dual Sensor system that features 12,000 Count per Inch (CPI) to put a ridiculous amount of data into a single inch of mouse movement, and a 1ms response time for incredibly low latency.

When it comes to charging, the 650 Wireless is the first gaming mouse to feature fast charging, powering up a full 10-hour battery life in as little as 15 minutes. Even when you need to charge and go, a 5-minute boost will bring the mouse to a 3-hour charge — long enough to hit raid night and finish your dailies.

As for customization, this little mouse comes with 256 different weight combinations to perfect your ideal grip and weight. It includes eight 4g weights and of course, uses the SteelSeries Engine Software to make the 8-zone RGB lighting zones come to life.

The Rival 650, exclusively featuring the SteelSeries TrueMove3+ Dual Sensor System, is available in NA for $119.99 US and in EMEA for €129.99. You should be able to get your hands on it now.

