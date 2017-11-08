SteelSeries, maker of exceptional gaming peripherals, has just announced the Arctis 3 Bluetooth Headset. This unique headset can utilize the wired connection for your gaming needs while being connected simultaneously to other audio sources via Bluetooth.

The SteelSeries Arctis 3 Bluetooth can not only be utilized on a PC, but consoles too, such as the Playstation 4, Xbox One and even the Nintendo Switch. Imagine being able to hook up your phone via Bluetooth to the Arctis 3 to make use of the Nintendo Switch online chat mobile app while you can hear all of the game sounds from the wired connection to your Nintendo Switch itself? This is the first headset that is capable of doing that with Nintendo's hot gaming machine.

On the console gaming front, the SteelSeries Arctis 3 Bluetooth headset allows you to keep connected to your friends with mobile apps such as Discord. You can connect to Discord's mobile app via Bluetooth and still listen to the in-game audio from your Xbox One or PS4. You can then take calls, join VoIP chat and even stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth.

The Arctis 3 Bluetooth features SteelSeries' low-distortion speakers while gaming. They feature some of the best microphones in the gaming world as well, including the SteelSeries ClearCast Mic with its retractable bi-directional system that delivers clear voice while acoustically removing any background and surrounding noises. The Ski Goggle Headband allows for perfect suspension while comfortably distributing the weight. The AirWeave fabric on the cushions keep your ears cool and dry.

The Arctis 3 Bluetooth is available for an MSRP of $129.99 USD.

Features and Specifications: