Razer has launched a couple of entry level, spill-resistant gaming keyboards that can fully light up your gaming experience. The Razer Cynosa Chroma and Razer Cynosa Chroma Pro feature individually backlit RGB keys that can take your whole gaming experience to another level.

The Cynosa Chroma Pro keyboard kicks it up a notch by allowing for 24 customizable lighting zones underneath the base of the keyboard itself. This "underglow" lighting effect is the first of its kind for Razer. Hopefully the glow isn't too much of a bother when you're immersed in your gaming. I'm sure it would a cool novelty at first.

Unlike other budget keyboards, you can customize the individual backlights with 16.8 million color options. Just don't expect to have the same quality of keys that the higher-end keyboards offer.

The other feature is the spill-resistant design. Put your hands up those of you who have spilled a Jolt-type beverage on the keyboard during a late night frag session? No one? I am sure at one point in life you've spilled something on your keyboard. With a spill-resistant design, you can drink your Jolt or Bawls or other favourite energy drink without having to worry about a spill ruining your late night gaming session.

Features of both the Razer Cynosa Chroma and Chroma Pro keyboards include:

Soft cushioned gaming-grade keys

Individual customizable backlit keys

Spill-resistant durable design

10 key rollover with anti-ghosting

Chrome backlighting and underglow with 16.8 million colours to choose from

Razer Synapse enabled

Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording

Gaming mode option

1000 Hz Ultrapolling

Cynosa Chroma Pro has the added feature of the Razer Chroma underglow with 24 customizable zones.

If are looking for a cool and colourful keyboard experience without spending over $200, check out the Razer Cynosa Chroma (MSRP $59.99 USD) or Razer Cynosa Chroma Pro (MSRP $79.99 USD)! Find out more over at Razer Gaming.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.