Patriot Viper V570 Blackout Edition Gaming Mouse Review

When I think about Patriot, I must be honest, gaming peripherals are not something that first pops into my mind for them. Patriot, to me, has been about memory and storage, so when I heard about their Viper gaming peripheral line of products, I was quite interested and looked forward to checking out what they have on the market. Enter the Viper V570 Gaming Mouse Blackout Edition, a mouse that gives you high-end performance with an a large selection of customization for your gaming needs and experiences.

Features and Specifications

Xtreme Precision Laser Sensor

Up to 12,000 DPI ( 8,000 hardware | 12,000 software)

Multi-zone customizable RGB LED system

Advanced MMO+FPS all-in-one ergonomics

Custom RGB profiles

13 programmable macro keys

Ceramic foot pads

DPI LED indicator

Adjustable weight up to a total of 34.2g

Zero Delay

Light Source: Laser

IPS: 150

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Switches: Omron (10M clicks)

Sensor: Avago ADNS-9800

Controller: Sonix

What's in the Box

The retail packaging gives you the quick low-down on the Viper V570 right away. When you open the flap on the front you can see more features as well given the ability to place your hand sort of on the mouse before opening the package. It be nice if more manufacturers did that, you could sort of get a general sense of the feel of the mouse before purchasing it. The inside flap also highlights the features and I don't know about you but I am quite interested in checking out how smooth the mouse glides with the ceramic feet.

Included in the box is the Viper V570 Blackout Edition mouse, the product pamphlets, the container with the 7 weights and two Viper branded stickers.