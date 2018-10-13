The NZXT N7 Z390 Motherboard Unleashed

The skeleton of any PC build is the humble motherboard. A significant but overlooked part in the build, but NZXT puts it out there as a centerpiece. This amazing design has entered round 2 in the fight for making PC building fun and exciting. The new NZXT N7 Motherboard is built for the new Intel Z390 chipset, and comes with built-in wireless connectivity, a digital fan controller and integrated RGB lighting channels. And of course, supports all the latest Intel® 8th/9th Generation Core™ i9, Core™ i7, Core™ i5, and Core™ i3 processors.

The NZXT N7 provides slots and connectors for everything you'd expect — CPU fans, AIO pump, M.2 Storage, loads of USB ports, Wireless-AC 9560, Bluetooth 5V, and of course all of the NZXT Hue 2 lighting channels you need. It's also Intel® Optane™ Memory Ready and support DDR4 memory speeds up to up to 3866+ MHz using Intel's XMP 2.0 profiles. NZXT's CAM software is also well integrated, and provides comprehensive control of RGB lighting, cooling, and performance/overclocking.

Back is the familiar motherboard shielding which has become prevalent in many higher end motherboards today. A trend that was started by ASUS and their Sabertooth series of motherboards many moons ago with their TUF Armor. It is a very welcome addition that adds protection from accidents that can happen while building, and it just gives the board a great finished look. Heatsink covers are also available in optional glossy blue, red and purple for even more customization.

You can add the NZXT N7 Z390 to your dream build starting Mid November at an MSRP of $279.99. For more information, check out the NZXT Blog.

