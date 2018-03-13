NZXT is a company that listens to their community. One of the biggest requests from that community was to have a more powerful liquid-cooling solution that could deliver the performance required for higher thermal designed power processors. NZXT listened and answered that request with the Kraken X72.

NZXT also listened when other people in their community requested a solution that could deliver the same signature look as the Kraken AIO series but at a lower price point. That result is the Kraken M22.

The NZXT Kraken X72 features are plentiful for an All-In-One (AIO) liquid cooler solution, such as:

Superior liquid cooling performance with over 33% more surface area than 240mm form factor AIO coolers

Complete lighting and cooling control through their CAM software

Advanced RGB lighting modes

Reinforced, extended tubing for added strength and protection

Includes 3 radiator-optimized Aer P 120mm high-static pressure fans

6-year warranty

$199.99 USD

The NZXT Kraken X72 is their most powerful cooling product to date. It features a chamfered intake with fluid dynamic bearings that deliver a quiet but powerful cooling experience. Nylon sleeves have been added to the rubber tubing to increase the protective layer and shields the Kraken cooler tubes during handling.

If you are interested in a AIO liquid cooling solution for your machine but do not have the room for a 3-fan radiator or cannot justify breaking your budget for the Kraken X72, then perhaps the Kraken M22 is something for you.

The NZXT Kraken M22 has the following features:

Advanced RGB lighting modes that syncs with NZXT HUE accessories

Complete lighting control through the CAM software

Reinforced, extended tubing for added strength and protection

Includes a radiator-optimized Ae P 120mm high-static pressure fan

3-year warranty

$99.99 USD

The Kraken M22 may not be top-end performing cooling solution on the market, but it is an affordable one for those on a tighter budget. It shares the same styling as the higher performing X series with the same quality of materials. The NZXT Kraken M22 does lack the built-in fan control function or liquid temperature monitoring like the other X Series products have. Users of the M22 can utilize the PWM fan headers on the motherboard or from a fan controller such as NZXT GRID+ V3. Kraken M22 users can still utilize the CAM software to provide CPU temperature, pump speed and more.

Read more about the NZXT Kraken X72 and the NZXT Kraken M22 on the company's website.