NZXT Introduces N7 Z490 ATX Motherboard

NZXT has been one of the leaders bringing beautifully built PC Cases for showing off your computer’s guts for some time. You can also build a great gaming machine through their NZXT BLD website as well. With that being said, when it comes to adding more beauty to their builds, it would make sense that they would like to create a motherboard that is visually appealing and integrates nicely with their cases. NZXT’s newest motherboard, the NZXT N7 Z490, is designed around the latest Intel 10th Generation Z490 chipset.

Features of the NZXT N7 Z490 are plentiful as it is geared more towards the higher tier of the motherboard that can handle anything you throw at it. The design of the N7 Z490 motherboard pairs nicely with an NZXT H Series case. It gives it a clean and streamlined look. The motherboard also includes a cover that comes in a white or black colour that will block out the board traces, capacitors and other things that might take away from a clean looking inside.

The NZXT N7 Z490 includes WiFi 6 support and utilizes all PCI express lanes from the CPU and chipset so you could forgo that unsightly Ethernet cable. Sure, Wi-Fi 6 gives you ungodly wireless speeds (up to 9.6 Gbps). Still, with many other devices in your home that could interfere (like that pesky microwave) with speeds and connectivity, it might be advisable to stick with Ethernet (pick up a coloured cable to match your new N7 Z490 Motherboard and H Series case!).

Streamline installation with the integrated read I/O shield with optimally placed headers means less blood has to be given to the PC Master Race Gods when putting everything together.

















Technical Specifications

CPU & Socket LGA Socket 1200 for Intel 10th Generation CPUS Chipset Intel Z490 Memory 4x DIMM DDR4 (128GB Max)

Speeds range from 2133MHz up to 4266 MHz)

Non-ECC, Unbuffered

Dual-channel

Support Intel’s XMP 2.0 Integrated Graphics Intel UHD

Single HDMI Output Multi-GPU Support AMD 2-Way CrossFireX Storage Intel Z490 Chipset

1x M.2 2242/2260/2280 (PCIe 3.0×4 & SATA)

1x M.2 224/2260/2280 (PCIE 3.0×4 mode only)

4x SATA 6Gbps ports

Supports RAID 0/1/5/10

Supports Intel Smart Response Technology

Intel Rapid Storage Technology 17

Intel Optane Memory ready LAN Realtek RTL8125BG 2.5G LAN Wireless Intel Dual Band Wireless-AX200 Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Supports dual band frequency 2.5/5GHz

Supports MU-MIMO Bluetooth Bluetooth V5.1 Audio Realtek ALC1220 Codec

8-Channel High Definition Audio, 32-bit/192KHz DAC

Nichicon Fine Gold Series Audio Capacitors USB Ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (1 at back panel – light blue)

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (at back panel)

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 front panel port (for USB Type-C)

4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (2 at back panel, 2 at mid-board)

8x USB 2.0 ports (2 at back panel, 6 at mid-board) Expansion Slots 2x PCIe 3.0×16 (single at x16, dual at x16/x4)

3x PCIe 3.0×1 Additional Rear I/O 1x HDMI 1.4b

2×2 Wireless Antenna

1x Clear CMOS button

1x LAN (RJ45) port

1x Optical S/PDIF Out port

1x 5.1-Channel audio jacks Form Factor ATX Dimensions 350mm x 244mm x 43mm

The NZXT N7 Z490 Motherboard is available now for an MRSP of $229.99 USD through NXZT.com and LetsBLD.com