NZXT Brings The Power With The E-Series PSU

NZXT is announced they are bringing out some amazing power supplies for your PC. Three models (E850, E650, and E500) have amazing features like a Silent mode when outputting less than 100W and an external Mini-USB power port for a convenient plug for a non-data driven device like a Wireless Qi charger or USB powered accessories.

The PSU is a critical part of your PC. Our goal for creating a smarter PC capable of automatically responding to the demands of the application--whether you are browsing the web, drafting email, or playing your favorite game--includes adding control and monitoring to devices that are integral to the system,” said Johnny Hou, founder and CEO of NZXT. “Our E Series PSUs are another step in completing this vision. You can track the performance of the PSU in real time, monitor temperature and total power-on hours, and even enable multi-rail OCP for additional protection of key components using CAM--our innovative software solution at the heart of our smart PC. NZXT Press Release

Availability

All three devices are available now in the USA from NZXT.com. Europe availability is coming late July.

Which One Should I Buy?

When buying a power supply, there are only two practical things you need to think about — how much power you need for all of your devices, and how many cables you are going to use. All three of the new NXZT PSU's have modular cables, so you can leave a few of the extra's unplugged if you plan on expanding your computer later.

How much power does my PC need?

A good gaming PC will use between 100W - 400W depending on what applications you are running.

For example: Intel i5-8600K 3.6GHz will run between 11W and 95W. 3.5" hard drive will run up to 20W 2.5" SSD uses half the power up to 10W A Video card can run up to 170W for a GeForce 1070.



Since power supplies are all fairly close in price, I recommend going one step higher than the one that fits your needs. If you think the E500 is enough for your build, spend an extra $15 and get the E650 just to ensure that any future upgrades to your computer are covered.

NZXT Power Supply Prices And Specs

E500

MSRP $124.99

150 x 150 x 86 mm

80 Plus Gold

Included Cables: 1 x 24-pin ATX power (length: 610 mm, Nylon sleeving) 1 x 4+4-pin CPU power (length: 650 mm, Nylon sleeving) 1 x PCIe (6+2 pin) (length: 675 +75 mm, Nylon sleeving) 2 x SATA (length: 500 + 100 +100 +100 mm) 1 x Peripherals (length: 500 + 100 +100 mm) 1 x Mini-USB



E650

MSRP $139.99

150 x 150 x 86 mm

80 Plus Gold

Included Cables: 1 x 24-pin ATX power (length: 610 mm, Nylon sleeving) 1 x 4+4-pin CPU power (length: 650 mm, Nylon sleeving) 2 x PCIe (6+2 pin) (length: 675 +75 mm, Nylon sleeving) 2 x SATA (length: 500 + 100 +100 +100 mm) 2 x Peripherals (length: 500 + 100 +100 mm) 1 x Mini-USB



E850

MSRP $149.99

150 x 150 x 86 mm

80 Plus Gold

Included Cables: 1 x 24-pin ATX power (length: 610 mm, Nylon sleeving) 2 x 4+4-pin CPU power (length: 650 mm, Nylon sleeving) 3 x PCIe (6+2 pin) (length: 675 +75 mm, Nylon sleeving) 2 x SATA (length: 500 + 100 +100 +100 mm) 2 x Peripherals (length: 500 + 100 +100 mm) 1 x Mini-USB



About NZXT Founded in 2004, NZXT is a leading PC designer developing an ecosystem of smart products and services, each fueled by a passion for PC gaming. Their award-winning products include computer cases, PC cooling solutions, RGB lighting kits, and their free PC monitoring software CAM. NZXT loves gaming PCs and the people who build them, and are dedicated to improving their products and services to make building extraordinary PCs achievable and fun for everyone.

