NZXT, maker of gaming PC cases, coolers, and motherboards today announced a Limited Edition H700 mid-tower case in collaboration with PUBG -Corporation and Gamers Outreach, creating the ultimate PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) airdrop. NZXT is limiting production of the H700 PUBG to 2,000 units, with 10% of all sales donated to Gamers Outreach, a charity organization that provides equipment, technology, and software to help kids cope with treatment inside hospitals.

“Gamers Outreach is very dear to us, so we wanted to encourage PC gamers everywhere to support this very worthy cause,” said Johnny Hou, NZXT’s founder and CEO. “PUBG’s air drop crate is a perfect fit for a case design. We had a lot of fun with it, and I love that fans of one of this year’s hottest games can give back, just by grabbing this limited edition, iconic piece of hardware.”

Limited Edition H700 PUBG Main Features

A stunning recreation of one of PUBG’s most iconic items, the airdrop supply crate

Premium, all-steel construction

Tempered glass side panel showcases the perfect PUBG build

Wire management is made easy by an intuitive cable management system

Water-cooling installation simplified for both AIO and custom loop configurations

Ten percent of all sales donated to Gamers Outreach

Get a unique look for your rig by picking up a Limited Edition H700 PUBG for $199.99 USD, and feel good that you are contributing to a worthy cause. When it sells out, you can always get the regular H700i at NZXT.com as well.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.