The original XPS 13 was one gorgeous piece of machinery that wasn't without its faults. You might recall when I reviewed it several years ago. The design got a lot cleaner, particularly with the "InfinityEdge" display, on the XPS 13 2-in-1 that I reviewed last year. The company is now keeping a good thing going with what might be their best (and thinnest) Ultrabook to date in the form of the all-new Dell XPS 13 (2018). It's "stylish, powerful and better by every measure."

The InfinityEdge display returns for this newest generation, but you'll also notice the new all-white interior color choice. The scratch-resistant surface is made with an innovative new crystalline silica with the white color woven right in by way of nine composite layers. The outside gets a new rose gold aluminum shell. The net result is a laptop that's as beautiful on the outside as it is powerful on the inside.

Unsurprisingly, the internals are mostly upgraded all around too. Behind the Windows 10 experience, you'll find an 8th generation Intel quad core processor, fast booting SSDs up to 1TB in capacity, almost 20 hours of battery life on FHD (up to 11 on UHD), and multiple options for biometric authentication, including voice, touch and facial recognition.

As with the previous models, the new XPS 13 (2018) strives to be super thin and compact too. In fact, they're saying its teh world's most powerful 13-inch laptop in its class, all fitting in an 11-inch frame that is 30 percent thinner and lighter. This tips the scales at a mere 2.7 pounds too.

Pricing starts at $999.99. The new Dell XPS 13 (2018) is available now via Dell.com, Microsoft.com and at the Microsoft Store.