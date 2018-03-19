New in the Logitech G Series of gaming peripherals is the Logitech G513 mechanical keyboard. Logitech has taken their award-winning design and stepped it up a level with adding per-key RGB lighting and LIGHTSYNC support.

The Logitech G513 comes in two flavours in regards to the key switches available: the Romer-G Tactile or the Romer-G Linear. The Romer-G Tactile offers a softer tactile feedback during keypresses for those who prefer direct feedback, whereas the Romer-G Linear offers those who want a smoother keystroke.

The Logitech G513 is designed around an anodized and brushed aircraft-grade 5052 aluminum top case which offers rigid durability. The integrated USB extension passthrough port offers you easier access to USB peripherals or charging devices. An optional palm rest delivers comfort for those long extended gaming sessions.

The Logitech G513 will be available at global retailers next month for the MRSP of $149.99 USD.