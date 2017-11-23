Linksys WRT32X Gaming Router Review

Linksys has been in the market for creating networking products for a long time and they are always looking at upping their game for home enthusiasts and gamers alike. Their newest Wi-Fi solution, the Linksys WRT32X, is their latest Wi-Fi router specifically targeted to the gaming industry with Killer Networking built in to help gamers maximize their network bandwidth to give the best possible gaming performance.

Linksys WRT32X Gaming Router at a Glance

When I first heard about the Linksys WRT32X, I was a bit hesitant about looking at it because I personally do not have any Killer Networking components that would utilize the Killer Prioritization Engine built into the unit itself. With this review I was offered to borrow a MSI GT82VR Titan SLR Gaming Laptop that does have Killer Networking components and will utilize the WRT32X to its full potential. I can tell you now that even if you do not own any Killer Networking components, the Linksys WRT32X can still work beautifully for you!

What's in the Box?

I like how box contents are kept fairly minimal these days. Linksys has kicked it up the notch when it comes to packaging the WRT32X as, when you first open the box, the router is safe and snug in its well crafted home.

Pull the router out and the quickstart guide and antennas await you.

Pull that insert out and you will find the power supply and Ethernet cable.

Specifications and Features

The Linksys WRT32X is packed full of features and has a long list of specifications. The main target audience for a Wi-Fi router like this is the gaming industry sector, and the hardware within the WRT32X will be able to keep up with those demands.