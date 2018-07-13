Lian Li Strimer RGB Cables Now Available For Pre-Order

We mentioned that Lian Li had some unique RGB LED enabled power cables during Computex. Well, now the Lian Li Strimer RGB cables are available for pre-order!

PC chassis, or cases, are displayed on people's desktops these days, especially the gaming crowd. To add uniqueness to one's gaming setup, the easiest thing you can do is to trick everything out with RGB. That's right, you can have RGB LEDs on your intake fans, your exhaust fans, your CPU coolers, and even your RAM heatsinks can be adorned with RGB LEDs.

Lian Li has taken this to the next step, adding RGB to the power cables. You know, those ugly cables that are usually tucked away behind the motherboard? The ones that go from the motherboard to the PSU? Yeah, those ones.

Since the Lian Li Strimer RGB cables made their debut at Computex last month, the company has improved the manufacturing process. They have increased the strength of the connectors, including a widened, locked connector to help improve the overall integrity. A great feature of the Lian Li Strimer is that it will be compatible with every PSU for seamless integration. Their patented mounting mechanism helps ensure that the cables will fit securely and easily with your existing setup!

You can customize the way the LEDs sync with your motherboard via an addressable header pin. Motherboards that support this will allow for easy control and configuration. You can also control the LEDs with the built-in controls. Freely select the way they work or you can make use of any of the 10 built-in lighting schemes.

The Lian Li Strimer RGB power cables are now available for pre-order at an introductory price of $39.99 USD, then they will go up to an MSRP of $45.00 USD. Check out the little promotional video below for a closer look.