Lexar Memory Modules Hit the Market

People will know Lexar for their memory cards, especially for use in digital cameras. I have used Lexar memory cards for many years and have always trusted their quality. Today, Lexar has entered the DRAM market with Desktop and Laptop memory modules, specifically DDR4-2666 solutions.

The Lexar DDR4-2666 SODIMM Laptop Memory and the Lexar DDR4-2666 UDIMM Desktop Memory are not the fastest on the block when it comes to computer memory, but they are poised to offer high-performing DRAM solutions later in this year. For now, the DDR4-2666 solutions are a good starting position for Lexar to get into the computer memory market. The price of the modules is also welcoming for those who need new quality computer memory. It will not break the bank, as they also do not come with some of those fancy frills such as RGB LEDs.

“We are very excited to introduce DRAM memory to our product portfolio. Given our extensive offerings of memory card and USB drive solutions, we enter the DRAM market, pairing our fast-growing SSD lines to offer users a full suite of high-performance solutions to expedite their workflow from camera to computer. While remote office and anywhere learning are on the rise, our goal is to continue offering products that deliver superior quality and performance, so that you can build a Smart Workroom or a Smart Classroom for the best user experience. Lexar looks to continue advancing our DRAM offerings, with additional high performing models to launch later this year.” said Mike Chen, General Manager.

The Lexar DDR4-2666 SODIMM will have an MSRP of $19.99 USD (4GB), $29.99 USD (8GB), $69.99 USD (16GB), and $159.99 USD (32GB)

The Lexar DDR4-2666 UDIMM will start with an MSRP of $32.99 USD (8GB), $64.99 USD (16GB), and $149.99 USD (32GB)

Both Lexar DDR4-2666 SODIMM and UDIMM come with Lexar's Lifetime Warranty as well.

What do you think of Lexar's move into the memory module space? Is it too crowded already? Let us know in the comments!