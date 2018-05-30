Kingston Digital has announced that it is now shipping their 2TB capacity SSDs in the 2.5-inch form factor, under their UV500 series of SSD products. They are built to increase your internal storage and improve your system's overall performance, while remaining fairly affordable for the capacity. Obvious benefits are faster boot times, faster loading and transfer times with a design that has no moving parts. This is particularly useful for notebooks where jostling or movements could cause data loss or corruption and where space is at a premium.

The Kingston UV500 series of SSDs is the company's first 3D NAND-based solution that features 256-bit hardware-based full-disk encryption. Powered by a Marvell 88SS1074 controller it can deliver read/write speeds of up to 520MB/s and 500MB/s respectively making it 10x faster than traditional 7200 RPM mechanical drives. So, while not the fastest, it is fast enough for a noticeable increase in performance on any mechanical disk based setup.

Pricing and Availability

The Kingston UV500 series is backed by a limited 5-year warranty with a starting price of $59 USD for the 120GB up to $620 USD for the 2TB size. They should be hitting the market right around now.