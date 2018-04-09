Kingston has announced a new entry-level PCIe NVMe SSD, the A1000. The Kingston A1000 is an M.2 drive that utilizes 3D NAND that can deliver twice the performance of SATA at near SATA prices.

The Kingston A1000 is single-sided with a M.2 2280 form factor, ideal for notebooks or computers with limited space. It also has a Gen 3.0 x2 interface and a 4-channel Phison 5008 controller with 3D NAND Flash. With speeds up to 1500MB/s read and 1000MB/s write, the Kingston A1000 has exceptional responsiveness and ultra-low latency at potentially a great price!

Kingston is excited to offer a new entry-level PCIe NVMe option for budget conscious consumers. The Kingston A1000 is more reliable and durable than a typical hard drive and has double the performance of a SATA SSD. Replace your aging hard drive or smaller capacity SSD with a A1000 and you can benefit from the PCIe performance without breaking the bank! Sounds like a win to me!

The Kingston A1000 is available in 240GB, 480GFFB and 960GB capacities with a limited 5-year warranty.

Specifications and Features