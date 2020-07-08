HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Improves on Original

HyperX, has updated its Alloy Elite Mechanical gaming keyboard. The new HyperX Alloy Elite 2 gaming keyboard takes the existing Alloy Elite design, updates it and includes new red linear mechanical switches. The Alloy Elite 2 also features dedicated media keys a volume wheel and comes with HyperX designed pudding keycaps with a translucent dual-layer design.

The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 features the signature light bar with LED lighting and with per-key RGB colours at the switches. A solid steel frame ensures the keyboard stays put during hard gaming key smashing sessions, the dedicated media kets and large volume wheel allow easy access to things you need while your grinding XP or dabbing around the arena. The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 also includes a USB 2.0 passthrough with 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover functionality.

“We are excited to announce our new Alloy Elite 2 mechanical keyboard built with HyperX pudding keycaps,” said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. “the Alloy Elite 2 will meet the needs of gamers looking for a fully customizable mechanical gaming keyboard with HyperX switches rated at 80 million clicks per key.”

If you have not swapped out your keyboard’s default keycaps, it is time to check out the pudding keycaps HyperX offers. Not only do they feel nice tactically, but they allow for the RGB colour goodness to shine through. They also are designed so that the lettings on the keys themselves do not fade over time like typical standard keycaps.

Users can also customize the lighting effects with the NGENUITY software that HyperX provides. Coupled with the onboard memory of the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 mechanical gaming keyboard, users can store up to three profiles for on the go! The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is also compatible not only with a PC but with a PS4 and Xbox One.

Specifications:

Switch: HyperX Switch Linear Red Type: Mechanical Backlight: RGB Lighting Effects: Per key RGB and 5 brightness levels Anti-ghosting: 100% Key Rollover: N-key mode Media Controls: Yes (Hotkeys) Dimensions: 444.0mm x 174.0mm x 37.4mm Weight: 1530g

Availability

The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 mechanical gaming keyboard is available for $129.99 USD through Hyper’s online store.