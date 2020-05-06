HyperX Teams With Ducky to Launch Gaming Keyboard

It is always great to hear when companies collaborate. This particular collaboration came as a surprise. HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston, has announced a partnership with the keyboard manufacturer Ducky for a limited-edition small form-factor keyboard, the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini. A mechanical gaming keyboard that will feature HyperX's red linear mechanical switches with the Ducky PBT double-shot seamless keycaps and more.

Senior Marketing Executive, Erik Hsieh of DuckyChanel International Co comments, "Ducky is happy to work closely with HyperX to develop the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini with HyperX switches to give users the best-combined gaming keyboard experience."

The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini will feature an ultra-compact 60 percent form factor that will provide a smaller footprint than regular-sized keyboards. This smaller form-factor will allow maximizing the desktop real estate for your mouse movement. With the HyperX red linear mechanical switches, users will notice a shorter actuation point with shorter travel times. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini will have exposed L

EDs with Ducky PBT double-shot seamless keycaps with secondary functions printed on the sides for quick recognition. Ducky Macro 2.0 will allow users to personalize their lighting and customize their macro setup. The keyboard will have six customizable hardware-enabled profiles to utilize.

The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini is of a limited-edition with a total of 3,700 units available worldwide. Each keyboard will have a unique edition number laser etched on the base of the keyboard. It will feature a black and red dual-colour bezel design on a durable frame with three adjustable angles. The keyboard will also come with a Ducky keycap puller, additional colour keycaps and a Ducky Year of the Rat spacebar.

Specifications:

Switch: HyperX Switch

Red Linear Type: Mechanical Backlight: RGB Lighting Effects: Per key RGB Connection: USB Type-C to USB Type-A (Detachable, 1.6m) Anti-ghosting: 100% Key Rollover: N-key mode Media Controls: Yes (Hotkeys) Dimensions: 302.0mm x 108.0mm x 40.0mm Weight: 599.0g

The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini mechanical keyboard will be available for purchase through HyperX's Online Shop on May 12, 2020, for the MSRP of USD 109.99.