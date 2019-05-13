HyperX Pulsefire Surge Gaming Mouse Review

Kingston's HyperX brand has been a real hit for the company. A brand focused explicitly on gaming has allowed it to branch off into peripherals and related products in a big way. These products include an extensive breadth and depth of keyboards, mice, headsets, memory and other gaming associated accessories built for both beginners to serious eSports competitors. Today, we will be looking at one of their gaming mice offerings. They HyperX Pulsefire Surge is a gaming mouse that boasts pinpoint accuracy with its state-of-the-art Pixart 3389 sensor. It just happens to have 360° RGB lighting effects as well.

Features and Specifications

The HyperX Pulsefire Surge has a native DPI setting as high as 16,000 DPI thanks to the Pixart 3389 optical sensor, coupled with Omron switches that allow for up to 50,000,000 clicks this mouse will enable you to game your way to the top of the leaderboards. You can customize the button layout, DPI settings as well as the beautiful 32-zone RGB lighting with the HyperX NGenuity software. Store up to 3 profiles directly in the mouse for when you are on the go!

Shape Symmetrical Connection Type USB Wired (Braided) Lighting RGB 360° Buttons 6 Switch Lifetime 50M Clicks Optical Sensor Pixart 3389 Max Resolution 16,000 DPI Max Speed 450 IPS Max Acceleration 50G Polling Rate 1000 Hz (1ms) Weight 100g

On paper, the HyperX Pulsefire Surge puts up some impressive performance specs. But ultimately, how the user experience and how it works in the field, both with games and with everyday tasks, is the measure of excellence.

What's in the Box?

These days, most products rely on digital assets to form the entirety of the product experience. This experience includes software, manuals, firmware, and other utilities. HyperX is no different, and the contents of the box are pretty straight-forward. You get the HyperX Pulsefire Surge gaming mouse and a couple of quickstart pamphlets to point out where to begin the setup. Ideally, if HyperX wanted to reduce the carbon footprint; ultimately, a single quick start guide with a URL would more than suffice.