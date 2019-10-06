HyperX Double Shot PBT Keycaps Review Pros Included keycap removal tool

Adds to the longevity to your keys

Enhances the RGB lighting Cons The HyperX logo is no longer on the spacebar 2019-10-06 9.8 Overall Score

The HyperX Double Shot PBT Keycaps now come in white, giving gamers another option to customize their setups. These keycaps make use of a translucent dual-layer design that can help enhance the RGB LEDs of your HyperX mechanical gaming keyboard by allowing more light to radiate out. The dual-layer, "pudding," not only looks great, but it also helps resist the oils from your fingers, which means that the keys will not get that shiny look, nor will the text on the keys themselves fade over time. I don't know about you, but I dislike the look of a keyboard after a more extended period as the keys wear down and start to look shiny. The Double-shot PBT Keycaps are compatible with all HyperX mechanical keyboards for an easy retrofit. Let's have a closer look!

What's in the Box?

When you open the box, the full set (104) of keycaps themselves are vacuum packed in three separate packages. There is also a keycap removal tool included. When you rip open the packaging, the keycaps will slide out of the bag. They are not attached to the cardboard backing, so make sure you are prepared, or they might go under your furniture.

Installation

If you have ever had a mechanical keyboard, then you know how easy it can be to pop off the keycaps. The included tool makes it even simpler, especially when the keys are close together.

Let's take the HyperX Alloy FPS RGB and swap out those keycaps with these Double-Shot PBT keycaps. Just place the keycap removal tool over the keycap till it clicks and pull straight up to pop the key off. Be careful not to pry the key sideways as this may result in damage to the switch underneath. It should come off with a straight pull.

Once you have the old keycaps off, you need to take the new keycap and push it down over the switch. It's pretty easy, and now you have all the benefits of new keycaps. Not only do new caps feel great, but they sure look nice to look at too.

Final Thoughts

It was straightforward to swap them out quickly, making them an easy upgrade for your existing HyperX keyboard. The included keycap removal tool makes the process a lot easier, and better than grabbing them with your fingers. The feeling of the new keycaps provides a very slight texture on top, which helps to ensure that my fingers don't slip off. I mentioned over on the review of the HyperX Alloy FPS RGB mechanical keyboard that these Silver Speed switches would have me accidentally press keys at the slightest touch. It might just be me, but I found that it does not happen now since switching over to these HyperX Double-Shot PBT keycaps.

Overall, they are well worth the upgrade for feel and looks. Plus, if you have a well worn HyperX keyboard, they can bring back that new feeling. The only downside for those of you that are HyperX fans is that the logo is no longer printed on the spacebar. But don't let that deter you from giving them a shot.

You can pick up yourself a set of these white HyperX Double-Shot PBT keycaps for USD 24.99.

