HyperX, a leader in gaming and eSports products, announced that they are now shipping their latest gaming peripheral offering. The new HyperX Cloud Stinger Wireless gaming headset is based on their popular stinger headset platform and adds the convenience of a wireless connection. We looked at the HyperX Cloud Stinger headset the HyperX Cloud Stinger headset a while back and were quite impressed with their performance. The new HyperX Cloud Stinger takes everything established there and have added the additional flexibility of a wireless connection.

With a wireless connection, you can now ditch that annoyingly long cable that keeps you attached to your gaming station. You can now get a snack or make a coffee while waiting for your team to log in, or keep in contact if you have to go AFK for any reason. The HyperX Cloud Stinger Wireless gaming headset is also fairly lightweight coming in at 270 grams, which is lighter than some larger wired headsets on the market even. They still feature those great 90-degree rotating earcups and the wireless battery performance is said to be up to 17-hours of use on a single charge. This is good because you really should try to get at least 7 - 8 hrs of sleep in a regular 24 hr day.

In order to ensure an optimal listening experience, the headset uses 50mm drivers with neodymium magnets in a closed-back design so you don't bother people beside you when you're getting your eSports on in the library. The earcup controls and a detachable, noise-cancelling swivel-to-mute microphone finish off the package. Not only are these good for PC Gaming, but they also make a great addition to a Sony PS4 or PS4 Pro. Unfortunately, there's no mention of Xbox One compatibility as of this release.

The HyperX Cloud Stringer Wireless headset is available for purchase at an MSRP of around $99.99USD.