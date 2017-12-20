HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset Review

HyperX is the maker of some great gaming peripherals. Like gaming headsets. In this particular review, we'll look at the HyperX Cloud Stinger. If you are an up-and-coming gamer with a tight budget but do not want to sacrifice ergonomics, then perhaps this is the headset for you!

Box Contents and Feature Highlights

You have the box in your hands, but what is included inside? The HyperX Cloud Stinger is housed in a nice molded package with the cable neatly tucked in behind. As with a lot of peripherals these days, there is not a lot included so you get the headset itself and the quick start guides and that's about it.

As far as the features go...

Lightweight headset with 90-degree rotating ear cups

50 mm directional drivers

HyperX signature memory foam

Adjustable steel slider

Intuitive volume control on headset ear cup

Swivel-to-mute with Noise-cancellation microphone

Multi-platform compatible

A Closer Look at the HyperX Cloud Stinger

Once you pry the HyperX Cloud Stinger from its packaging, right away you will notice two things. First is its weight. It's a fairly light headset but feels well constructed. Second is the swivel of the ear cups. As you can see in the above image that they rotate 90 degrees and will lay flat on your chest if you don't want to wear the headset (but also don't want to put it down).

The left ear cup has the microphone. To mute it, you simply swivel the microphone up parallel with the headset. The flexible microphone boom can be bent closer to you if needed as well. A nice bonus for an entry-level gaming headset is the noise-canceling that is included with the microphone. This is great for not just gaming but also chatting through audio applications such as Discord or Skype.

The right ear cup has the volume control. I like how the volume control is a part of the headset and not a separate module that is dangling on the cable and getting in the way like other gaming headsets I have used.

The cable at 1.3M long is not as long as other gaming headsets I have used but it is a single 3.5mm stereo jack. It does come with a PC extension cable that is 1.7M long that of course extends the length of the cable but also splits the lines into separate microphone and headphone plugs. That should be plenty of length for PC users or console gamers alike.

The ear cups themselves with the HyperX memory foam are super comfortable and cover the entire ear. I can wear them for hours without my ears being uncomfortable or even sweaty. The 50 mm drivers are great for letting you hear opponents sneaking up behind you too.

The headband is fairly simple and can be adjusted with a the built-in steel slider. A single stripe of foam keeps the headband comfortable for those prolonged periods of gaming.