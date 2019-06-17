HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset Review

I am always on the lookout for a gaming headset that not only provides an excellent sound experience, is also easier on the wallet, and I can use it for tasks other than just gaming. Earlier, I checked out the HyperX Cloud Stinger, which is a good option for a budget gamer, but this time around, I have the opportunity to check out the HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset. There are some pretty great features for the HyperX Cloud Alpha, but being a gaming headset for the USD 100 range, you will probably not find something better than this.

Box Contents and Feature Highlights

HyperX has created a beautiful looking retail box for the Cloud Alpha. Slide off the outer sleeve and gaze upon the black box with the HyperX Logo front an center.

Separate the two pieces of the shell, and it presents a nicely packed headset.

Contents included in the box are:

HyperX Cloud Alpha headset

Detachable boom microphone (with pop filter)

Detachable audio cable with in-line audio control (1.3m)

Detachable audio extension cable (2m)

Carrying bag

Features of the HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset are:

HyperX Dual Chamber Drivers

HyperX Comfort (memory foam ear pads)

Aluminum frame with expandable headband

Detachable noise-cancelling microphone

Discord and TeamSpeak certified

Works with PC or Gaming Console

With all that out of the way, let's have a closer look at what makes the HyperX Cloud Alpha headset visually appealing.