HyperX Qi-compatible gaming peripherals are on the way. The company has announced the release of a HyperX Pulsefire Dart, a wireless gaming mouse that offers up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge. Also coming soon is the ChargePlay Base, a Qi-Certified charging pad for Qi-compatible devices.

The HyperX Pulsefire Dart features the Pixart 3389 sensor capable of DPI settings up to 16,000. They are providing three preset DPI settings of 800, 1600 and 3200, which the user can fine-tune with the HyperX NGENUITY software. LED indicators to inform you which current DPI setting you have activated. Left and Right mouse buttons utilize Omron switches, which ensure your mouse clicks register for a lifetime of up to 50 million clicks.

The Pulsefire Dart has an ergonomic design with padded leatherette grips that work with both palm or claw style holds. As mentioned, the HyperX NGENUTITY utility allows you to customize the RGB lighting effects, change the six programmable buttons, create and edit macros as well as set the DPI.

A prominent feature of the HyperX Pulsefire Dart is its Qi-Compatible. Coupled with the HyperX ChargePlay Base, you can truly free your mouse from the dreaded USB cable. Speaking of the ChargePlay Base, it is Qi-compatible with most smartphones. The ChargePlay Base can charge up to two devices simultaneously, with its 10 Watt charging pad. You can charge the HyperX Pulsefire Dart and your HyperX Cloud Orbit at the same time or your smartphone with your Cloud Orbit.

Pulsefire Dart Wireless Gaming Mouse Specifications:

Ergonomic: Ergonomic Sensor: Pixart PMW3389 DPI Presets: 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI Speed: 450ips Acceleration: 50G Buttons: 6 Left / Right buttons switches: Omron Left / Right buttons durability: 50 million clicks Light effects: Per-LED RGB lighting Onboard memory: 1 profile Connection type: 2.4GHz wireless / wired Battery life: 90 hours - LED off

50 hours – Default LED Lighting Charging type: Wireless Qi charging/wired Polling rate: 1000Hz Cable type: Detachable charging/data cable Weight (without cable): 112g Weight (with cable): 130g Dimensions: Length: 124.8mm

Height: 43.6mm

Width: 73.9mm

Cable length: 1.8m

ChargePlay Base Qi Wireless Charger Specifications:

Number of devices: Qi-enabled devices Qi Output: Up to 15W total Indicators: 2 LED indicators AC adapter: 24W (5V/3A; 9V/2A; 12V/2A) Cable Type: USB Type-C Cable Length: 1.8m Dimension: 215.04mm x 90.91mm x 17.36mm Weight (without cable): 135g Total Weight: 254.3g

The HyperX Pulsefire Dart will be available for $99.99USD, and the HyperX ChargePlay Base will be available for $59.99 US. You can find them at your favourite electronics retailer or on Amazon.