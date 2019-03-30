We first saw photos of HyperX's prototype steaming microphone during CES 2019 in Las Vegas. Now they've officially announced the release of their HyperX QuadCast Microphone for game streaming enthusiasts and audio content creators.

The HyperX QuadCast microphone, a condenser style microphone, was designed for game streaming and audio recording. The HyperX QuadCast features a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, four polar pattern choices (stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid and bidirectional), easy-access gain control, a built-in pop filter and a tap-to-mute feature. This microphone will surely compete with the other USB microphones out there on today's market such as the Blue Yeti, the Blue Snowball and the Razer Seiren.

What will set this microphone apart from the rest aside from the audio quality? The fact that the HyperX QuadCast has both a built-in shock mount and a built-in pop filter. Those are two items that are purchased separately which bumps up the cost of a typical USB microphone used for streaming or audio recording. This means you can have a better audio quality experience out of the box! The easy-access gain control is a nice touch and when you tap-to-mute, the microphone will turn off the red LED lighting. The HyperX QuadCast is certified for Discord and TeamSpeak, it also includes a mount adapter for 3/8" and 5/8" thread sizes so you can make use of most boom arms and stands.

HyperX QuadCast Specfications:

Element Electret condenser Sample/Bit rate 48kHz/16-bit Polar Patterns Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional Frequency Response 20Hz-20kHz Sensitivity -36dB (IV/Pa at 1kHz) Power consumption 5V 125mA Cable Length 3m (~10ft) Weight Microphone: 254g

Shock mount and Stand: 364g

Total with USB cable: 710g

The HyperX QuadCast Microphone HyperX QuadCast Microphone is avaialble now for an MSRP of $139.99 USD.