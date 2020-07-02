HyperX and Champion Athleticwear Announce Reflective Collection

You have the gaming rig, and you have the plethora of RGB in your gaming setup, but do you have the clothing to back up your skills? HyperX has announced a collaboration with Champion® Athleticwear and released a limited-edition and exclusive apparel collection called the HyperX x Champion® Reflective Collection. This clothing collection includes a black t-shirt, fleece hoodie and for the first time, slides (some people might call them sandals). This limited-edition clothing line features a unique heat-transfer application that illuminates the design when reflecting light.

This limited-edition clothing collection is HyperX's first international apparel launch and will be available in over 100 countries. The custom logo and its custom reflective heat-transfer application is designed to capture the brilliance of light and reflects light back at its source. The collection will be available online at Champion.com starting July 9th.

"The first collaboration of the gaming-inspired capsule collection between HyperX and Champion was a runaway success," said Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager, HyperX. "It was apparent the community craved more unique designs from the minds of HyperX and the Champion

brand. With this newest collection, we hoped to tap into that same spirit of classic design with an exclusive twist – this time featuring a custom reflective treatment that illuminates when light shines on it. This concept pairs exceptionally well with the Cloud Alpha S headset and HyperX RGB peripherals, while maintaining a tasteful and timeless style that is synonymous with Champion® Athleticwear's aesthetic."

"Champion Athleticwear is thrilled to partner with HyperX on this distinctive limited edition collection. This innovative design gives us a new way to connect with Champion fans who love gaming, " said David Robertson, Director of Champion® Global Brand Marketing. "Through this partnership and expanded product line with HyperX, we look forward to further engaging with the gaming community."

Available unisex sizes available are S to XXL. The cotton-blended t-shirt will be $35USD, the Powereblend fleece hoodie will be $80USD, and the slides will be available in a Men's S to XL for $45USD.

Will you be sporting some new clothes at the next LAN party? Let us know in the comments!