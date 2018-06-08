As a creative professional, you have a lot of equipment. Wacom tablets, microphones, keyboards, mice, and at least one external hard drive, if not several. These products are slowly moving over to the USB-C standard and in a few years, it won't be an issue that your laptop only has USB-C ports. But today, it's a dongle nightmare.

That's why having a quality USB-C hub is so important. Ditch the dongles and just use one hub to connect your workstation. It's the perfect solution when you bring your Macbook home and want to connect it to your monitor and everything else. HYPER understands this problem and brings out an option for everyone in their latest lineup of USB-C hubs.

HyperDrive NET 6-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro

I'm a big fan of this docking concept. However, this solution won't work for anyone using a hardcover on their computer. You won't lose any ports with this option.

4k HDMI

Gigabit Ethernet

Powered USB-C (100W, 40Gbps)

Powered USB-C (60W, 5Gbps)

USB-A 3.0 (2)

Available in Silver and Space Gray at the end of June 2018, the NET 6-in-2 hub has an MSRP of $99.99). Preorder now at 10% off.

HyperDrive SLIM 8-in-1 USB-C Hub

For photographers, this solution is ideal. Having the ability to pop in an SD card and a mouse, along with connecting a 4K display via HDMI or Mini DisplayPort is perfect. You could also connect your Wacom tablet if you are the kind of person that uses that for editing.

4K HDMI

4K Mini DisplayPort

Gigabit Ethernet

USB-A 3.0 (2)

USB-C Power

SD Card

MicroSD Card

Look for this in Silver and Space Gray at the end of June 2018 for $99.99 MSRP. Preorder now to get 10% off.

HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub

Having the option to plug in your Gigabit Ethernet is going to be a must for some content creators. When you need maximum upload and download speeds, WiFi doesn't cut it. Connect up to three USB devices and a 4k display at the same time!

4k HDMI

Gigabit Ethernet

USB-A 3.0 (3)

USB-C Power

Like the others on this list, this hub will launch at the end of June in Silver and Space Gray. The MSRP is $99.99, but you can get 10% off if you preorder now.

HyperDrive 3-in-1 USB-C Hub

This cute option is for the minimalist who just wants to go wireless but does have a need for a 4k computer monitor and a charging port on their computer. A perfect dock for someone looking for minimal clutter.

4k HDMI

USB-A 3.0 (1)

USB-C Power

With an MSRP of $499, this hub is available in Silver and Space Gray right now.

HyperDrive Wireless Charger USB-C Hub

This option is really exciting. I've been searching for devices that perform more than one task for a while. Things like a wireless headphone stand that is also a USB hub, or a computer monitor that has multiple HDMI inputs.

Technology should solve several problems at once, and that's exactly what the HyperDrive Wireless Charger USB-C Hub does. Charge your phone, get extra ports, connect to Ethernet, use a 4k display, and transfer files from your camera's SD card, all with one device. It's a brilliant design, and the added extra of being able to tilt your phone to use as a display is just the perfect cherry on top.

4k HDMI

Gigabit Ethernet

USB-A 3.0 (3)

microSD

SD

USB-C Power

Wireless Qi charging for mobile phones

This one launches next month with an MSRP of $159.99. The preorder discount gets you 25% off.

