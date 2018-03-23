PC component and peripheral device manufacturer GeIL has announced that their GeIL Super Luce RGB Sync Gaming Memory Series will support the ASUS AURA lighting control application.

This will allow gamers to enjoy seamlessly synchronizing their memory with RGB lighting strips with the reset of their motherboard lighting effects. If you are not running an ASUS motherboard, the GeIL Super Luce RGB Sync memory also supports GIGABYTE Fusion and MSI Mystic Light as well. Worry not, if your motherboard does not have full RGB lighting support; users can download ASUS AURA separately to be able to control the RGB lightstrips on the GeIL Super Luce RGB Sync memory modules too.

The GeIL Super Luce RGB Sync gaming memory modules support Intel i3, i5 and i7 processors as well as combinations of AM4 motherboards and AMD Ryzen processors. The modules are available in 2133MHz to 3200MHz frequencies to suite your gaming needs.

What's that? You do have an ASUS AURA supported motherboard? Well then, you can utilize 12 different lighting effects, including static, breathing, color cycle, rainbow, comet, flash and dash, wave, glowing yo-yo, starry-night, strobing, smart and music.

GeIL Super Luce RGB Sync memory is currently available at Newegg.com and at Amazon in 4GB, 8GB, 16GB and 32GB sizes starting at $98 USD and up.