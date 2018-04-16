EVGA has introduced a new mechanical keyboard, the Z10 mechanical keyboard geared towards gaming enthusiasts.

The Z10 is a Kailh switch based, mechanical keyboard with fully-cusomizable red LEDs to enhance your gaming environment experience. The EVGA Z10 comes with blue or brown switches depending on your preference. The LEDs can be configured with EVGA's Unleash software with settings such as static, breathing, trigger, explosion and more. You can even light up just the WASD keys too.

A unique part of the EVGA Z10 keyboard is the included LCD screen that you can customize. You can display a variety of information such as GPU speed, temperature, CPU temperature and the FPS that your current game is able to obtain. You can of course choose other tidbits of information to display on it as well and it can be configure all through EVGA's Unleash software.

The EVGA Z10 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is available on EVGA's website for an MSRP of $149.99 USD

Features of the EVGA Z10 mechanical keyboard