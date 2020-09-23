The Elgato Ring Light Makes You Look Fabulous

When it comes to photos and videos, the quality of lighting is critical. Lighting can make or break an image, and setting up a shot or a stream with proper lighting can give you that professional look. Elgato, the maker of hardware and software for content creators, has announced the launch of their Elgato Ring Light.

The Ring Light is a premium edge-lit LED panel that illuminates without glare. You can control it easily with a WiFi-enabled device such as an iPhone, Android, a Mac or Windows PC. This pairs well to the company’s existing lighting products, giving you control of your whole lighting setup.

The Elgato Ring Light joins their Key Light and Key Light Air products and feature the same high-quality flicker-free OSRAM LED technology. The Ring Light outputs 2,000 lumens and can dim in increments of one percent. Colour temperature ranges from 2,900 to 7,000 Kelvins. The Elgato’s iconic edge-lit design and multi-layer diffusion allows you to work without breaking a sweat or straining your eyes.

Ring Light can be controlled over Wi-Fi and supports Elgato Stream Deck for one-touch tactile control to streamline your content creating setup. Two physical buttons are also included that are easily accessible and allow you to adjust the brightness and colour temperature manually when your phone may not be in reach.

The Elgato Ring Light comes with a telescopic pole and 3D swivel mount that allows you to adjust the height and beam angle. A camera ball mount with a 1/4-inch screw lets you mount it to your camera quickly. This camera mount also enables you to adjust the camera itself independently from the Ring Light angle. It is also compatible with Elgato’s Multi-Mount modular rigging system.







The Elgato Ring Light is available now from the Elgato and CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

You can read more about the Elgato Ring Light here.