There is a relatively new and up-and-coming gaming peripheral player in town, DREVO, and they are on the uprise with bringing mechanical gaming keyboards to the next level. Their latest offering, the DREVO BladeMaster, is a mechanical TKL (Ten Keyless) gaming keyboard with a plethora of features that can make your gaming not only easier but more fun. The DREVO BladeMaster is currently on KickStarter with an estimated shipping date of August 2018.

The DREVO BladeMaster series has two soon-to-be available options: the BladeMaster PRO & BladeMaster TE.

BladeMaster PRO

The BladeMaster PRO, at $99 USD, is a Cherry MX switch-based wireless keyboard. The MX switches available are Red, Brown, Black and Speed Silver. Like other wireless mechanical keyboards currently on the market, the DREVO BladeMaster PRO operates under Bluetooth or with the included 2.4GHz dongle for a superior response rate of 1ms at 1000Hz.

BladeMaster TE

The BladeMaster TE , at $55 USD, is the wired option and uses Gateron switches as opposed to Cherry MX switches. This will help keep the cost down for entry level gamers and will offer Red, Blue, Brown, and Black switches

The DREVO BladeMaster has been in development for the last 14 months with steady feedback from the gaming community in order to bring the best possible mechanical gaming keyboard experience to gaming enthusiasts and e-Sport players alike. Common features between the PRO and TE models are:

Programmable Genius Knob - Totally customizable to do what you need it to do and easy reach access

On-Board memory with Cloud-based software - Configure it and take it with you, it will remember your settings when you're not at home!

N-Key Rollover when used in USB mode

32-bit Cortex-M0 MCU with 16MB of flash

Radi RGB - 360 ° lateral middle embedded light bands with backlit keys (pre-key lighting too!), lots of lighting customization!

lateral middle embedded light bands with backlit keys (pre-key lighting too!), lots of lighting customization! Fully Compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux

Dip Switches to change keyboard layout - Dvorak, Colmak, Minimak. Switch Alt and Windows key, switch Capslock and left CTRL

For more information and to help back this project and get your hands on one, check out the DREVO BladeMaster Ultimate Keyboard Kickstarter Project now!

Technical Specs