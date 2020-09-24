Connect it All With the CORSAIR TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock

CORSAIR has launched its first-ever Thunderbolt 3 Dock. The TBT100 dock combines iconic industrial design, aluminum construction with intuitive operation and smart power delivery. It’s perfect for today’s lighter and thinner laptops with fewer ports.

The CORSAIR TBT100 will fit within any work environment with its slim profile. And with a Thunderbolt 3 connection to your laptop, the TBT100 can handle 40 Gbps bandwidth. This allows you to connect a full range of devices all at the same time too. You’ll find two high-speed USB Type-C 10Gbps ports (including power delivery), that can connect up to 4 USB devices while delivering power. Also standard are two HDMI 2.0 ports that allow you to drive two displays at up to 4K 60Hz. A combination 3.5mm in/out jack is also onboard for your audio needs.

For connecting to the network, you’ll find a gigabit Ethernet port. A built-in UHS-II SD card reader allows you to download your data from your memory cards quickly and is perfect for creators. The CORSAIR TBT100 comes also equipped with a Kensington Security slot to ensure your dock does not develop legs and end up on another coworkers’ desk.

Smart Charging technology allows the TBT100 to deliver power efficiently only where and when it is needed. It can handle up to a maximum of 85W which means there are 30W available to power the four USB ports while the remaining power can be used to charge your connected computer.















The CORSAIR TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock fits easily into a home or office work environment and is compatible with both macOS and Windows.

