CORSAIR ONE and RYZEN 3000 Series Now a Couple

CORSAIR has just announced the launch of its latest offering in their compact gaming PC lineup, the CORSAIR ONE a100. The first in the award-winning small-form-factor family to feature an AMD Ryzen 3000 series processor. The CORSAIR ONE will also feature GeForce RTX graphics from NVIDIA and a plethora of other CORSAIR components. Taking up less space on your desk, the CORSAIR ONE a100 may be for you!

The CORSAIR ONE a100 will come in one of three configurations starting with an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (12-core, 24-thread) to the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16-core, 32-thread) all utilizing the Zen 2 architecture on an X50 Mini-ITX motherboard. To complete the package, the CORSAIR ONE features an RTX 2080 Ti, 32GB of VENGEANCE LPX 3200MHz DDR4 memory and a Force MMP600 NVMe M.2 SSD to utilize that yummy PCIe 4.0 bandwidth. The CORSAIR ONE a100 will also come with a 600W 80 Plus Gold power supply with a ZERO RPM mode to keep the noise level in check. When it comes to I/O options, the CORSAIR ONE comes with what you need to plug in all your accessories. On the front, you have the 3.5mm audio jack, two USB 3.0 ports and a VR-ready HDMI input. Over on the backside, you have 8 USB Ports (1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C) Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, Audio connectors and 3 DisplayPort connectors.

All this power packed into a space-saving and fun design that can occupy 1/4th of the space of a conventional desktop PC. Are you worried about the thermal performance in such a small enclosure? CORSAIR ONE comes with a patented convection-assisted liquid cooling system too! They have thought of almost everything!

Also announced is the CORSAIR ONE i200, the Intel-based configuration that features the 10th Generation Intel Core processors. The CORSAIR ONE i200 will be equipped with an i9-10900k CPU the features 10-cores with clock-speeds of up to 5.3GHz. Paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, you will be easily able to play any of today's graphically demanding titles at maximum settings!

The CORSAIR ONE a100 is available right now from the CORSAIR web store in both North America and Europe. The CORSAIR ONE i200 will only be available from the CORSAIR web store, and the network of CORSAIR authorized retailers and distributors in North America.

What do you think of CORSAIR's latest creations? Let us know in the comments below!