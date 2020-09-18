CORSAIR Launches iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Coolers

There are two typical ways to cool your CPU. One is an air cooler, where a heatsink and fan are mounted directly on your CPU. The second type is liquid cooling, where water (in a closed-loop type system) runs over your CPU via a heatsink and draws the hot air up into a radiator and pushed out of your case. Chances are if you are an average computer user, your computer is more than likely cooled with a single heatsink and fan combination. If you wanted to get into the liquid cooling game, the easiest way to start is by using all-in-one liquid coolers or AIO coolers. CORSAIR has got your back with this and introduces their new generation of all-in-one liquid CPU coolers, the iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX series.

The CORSAIR iCUE, ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid coolers combine the latest CPU cooling performance with a rich RGB experience powered by their CAPELLIX LEDs. This generation of AIO Liquid Coolers is to be their most uncomplicated installation and setup yet.

The CORSAIR iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX coolers come equipped with a high-performance RGB-enabled pump head, split-flow copper cold plate, and the ML RGB series of fans. Radiator sizes are 240mm, 280mm and 360mm with broad compatibility with the latest Intel and AMD CPUs. The coolers have a centrifugal pump that can deliver a flow rate of up to 0.82L/min while generating less than 20 dBA keeping things relatively quiet.

Thirty-three CAPELLIX LEDs cover the pump head. CAPELLIX LEDs shine brighter and use less power than conventional LEDs. Each ML RGB fan also features eight additional LEDs for 49 for the H100i and H115i and 57 on the H150i.

Couple the LEDs with the CORSAIR iCUE Commander CORE controller and software, you can fully customize your RGB lighting, making it as rainbow as possible. The CORSAIR iCUE software allows you to adjust your fan and pump speeds, monitor your CPU and coolant temperatures and, of course, control and synchronize the iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX LEDs.

Each iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX cooler kit comes with a modular, tool-free mounting bracket for quick and painless installation on modern Intel and AMD CPUs such as the LGA 1200/115x, AMD4 and sTRX4 sockets.

For more information, check out CORSAIR’s cooler page.